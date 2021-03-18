Advertisement

Virtual 5K announced to benefit Tyler Parks and Rec

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 12:27 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler Parks and Recreation announced the inaugral Run Tyler 5K Thursday. Organizers are urging residents to get active and support the parks and recreation programs at the same time. This year’s 5K will be a virtual run. Runners are invited to complete the race whenever and wherever they like between April 16 and 18 on one of the city’s park trails, your own street or on a treadmill. For more information and to register for the event, click here.

