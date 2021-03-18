NCAA March Madness set to begin in Indiana

(NEW YORK) -- The NCAA annual basketball tournament returns on Thursday night with its first four play-in games.
One year after being canceled due to coronavirus concerns in March 2020, March Madness 2021 will be played exclusively in Indiana. Players, coaches, staffers and other event participants will undergo regular testing in a bubble-like environment. Watch the ABC News report:
