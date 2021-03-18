LOFT discontinues plus-size collection over challenges ‘brought on by COVID-19’

(NEW YORK) -- LOFT has made the decision to discontinue its plus-size range of clothing, it confirmed in social media responses to upset customers. The update to the retailer's offerings was revealed on Twitter when one customer, Angel Dillion, asked the brand, "Hey @LOFT is it true you're discontinuing your plus line?" The company responded confirming, "Unfortunately, due to ongoing business challenges, we have had to make some difficult decisions, which does impact our plus collection. Come fall, our size offering will be 00-18/XXS - XXL. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment." After witnessing this update, many people were quick to respond and voice their disappointment, including Dillion, who said "Wow, That doesn't 'impact [y]our plus collection'; it completely eliminates it." "As many brands are becoming more inclusive, you are going to lose so much in market share in ALL sizes," another LOFT customer @keane0423 responded to the thread. "I have been a supporter for years and share often and loudly with friends and family about my love for the brand." Many others chimed in with similar sentiments on their dismay over the retailer's decision to stop offering plus sizes. In 2017, LOFT launched a capsule collection of plus styles through Gwynnie Bee's clothing rental service, and a year later there was a lot of excitement around the company's first plus-size collection, which included sizes 16-26. The following year, a size-inclusive "Floral For All" campaign launched for spring. As customers and loyal fans of the brand's plus-size range continued to voice their disappointment on social media, LOFT also responded to an Instagram comment asking where the plus-size clothes are and said that the decision was made "due to challenges brought on by COVID-19." ABC News' Good Morning America has reached out to LOFT for comment and will update this story if there is a response. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

LOFT discontinues plus-size collection over challenges ‘brought on by COVID-19’

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 5:55 am

tupungato/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

