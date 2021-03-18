Advertisement

Former NBA center Shawn Bradley paralyzed as result of bike accident

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:55 am

By TIM MACMAHON

Former NBA center Shawn Bradley suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed, according to a statement released on his behalf by the Dallas Mavericks.

On Jan. 20, Bradley was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle a block from his home in St. George, Utah. He underwent neck fusion surgery and has spent the past eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

“With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits,” the statement read, in part. “He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.”

Bradley, 48, was the No. 2 pick in the 1993 draft, selected by the Philadelphia 76ers after spending two years on a Mormon mission following his freshman year at BYU. He’s 7-foot-6 and averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during his 12-season NBA career, spending the last 8½ years of that time with the Mavericks.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in the statement. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

