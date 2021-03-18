WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s head of Homeland Security sparred Wednesday with members of Congress over the surge of migrants at the Southwest border. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to concede the situation was a crisis – or even much different from what the two previous administrations have faced. Mayorkas did give ground on two Republican points. He acknowledged the Biden administration may not have adequately notified communities chosen to host shelter facilities for migrant teens and children. And he said some people may have been released without being tested for COVID-19 before a new testing policy was implemented. But he insisted Homeland Security is executing its plan, and said “we will succeed.”

Homeland Security head spars with Congress over border surge

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:47 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s head of Homeland Security sparred Wednesday with members of Congress over the surge of migrants at the Southwest border. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to concede the situation was a crisis – or even much different from what the two previous administrations have faced. Mayorkas did give ground on two Republican points. He acknowledged the Biden administration may not have adequately notified communities chosen to host shelter facilities for migrant teens and children. And he said some people may have been released without being tested for COVID-19 before a new testing policy was implemented. But he insisted Homeland Security is executing its plan, and said “we will succeed.”

