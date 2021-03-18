AUSTIN (AP) – The latest Texas COVID-19 figures show that not only are the number of cases back on the decline, so are COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases Wednesday is back under 4,800 at 4,746. COVID-19 hospitalizations numbered 3,915 Tuesday, the most recent day available, 84 cases fewer than Monday. The Texas case count for the year-old pandemic is up above 2.73 million. Johns Hopkins University researchers say the 179 new COVID-19 deaths the state reported Wednesday raised the Texas pandemic toll closer to 47,000.

Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations falling further below 4,000

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2021 at 4:44 am

