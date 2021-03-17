Advertisement

New York Rangers’ coaching staff, including David Quinn, to miss game because of COVID-19 protocols

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2021 at 7:50 pm

By EMILY KAPLAN

The entire New York Rangers coaching staff is unavailable for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 protocols.

The team’s AHL coach, Kris Knoblauch, will fill in for Rangers head coach David Quinn. Associate general manager Chris Drury and Hartford Wolf Pack associate head coach Gord Murphy will also be on the Rangers’ bench, replacing Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown. Knoblauch will get to face his former team. He was an assistant coach for the Flyers from 2017 to ’19.

It has been an eventful season for the Rangers. New York’s star forward, Artemi Panarin, just returned after a two-week personal leave following what the team says are politically motivated but unsubstantiated assault charges from his former coach in Russia. Last month, the Rangers also waived — and are still trying to trade — defenseman Tony DeAngelo after he got into a physical altercation with teammates after a game.

The Rangers are 11-12-4 and enter Wednesday in sixth place in the East Division — eight points out of a playoff spot. Also on Wednesday, the NHL removed two Rangers — Adam Fox and Pavel Buchnevich — from the COVID-19 protocol list. Both Fox and Buchnevich are expected to return to the lineup vs. the Flyers. Meanwhile, forward Phillip Di Giuseppe remains on the COVID-19 protocol list.

