99 year sentence upheld in appellate court for east Texas woman

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2021 at 4:41 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY — A 99-year prison sentence has been upheld in an appellate court of an East Texas woman in a drug-related felony case. According to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. In her plea, Williams turned down the state’s offer of a 20-year sentence, when she chose a jury trial to decide her punishment. The jury returned a sentence of 99 years for the 2018 crime. Williams was a passenger in a car stopped for displaying multiple registrations and mismatched license plates.

The driver allowed officers to search the vehicle. Officials say they discovered a small case containing a zip-lock bag. Inside the bag, officers located several small baggies and methamphetamine. While she was being transferred, Williams told officers she had more methamphetamine on her. At the jail, seven grams of methamphetamine and 16 small baggies were found. Police say the small baggies are commonly used in drug trafficking.

