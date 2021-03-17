LordRunar/iStock By CARSON BLACKWELDER, ABC News (ANAHEIM, Calif.) -- After a year of having been closed, either partially or entirely, Disneyland will reopen on April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Wednesday. Chapek said the park will reopen with a limited capacity and will take guidance from California officials, saying, “We’ll be able to operate at a point to maintain a great guest experience.” The state previously advised the park operate at 15% capacity of its fire code occupancy. All of Disneyland -- including the main park, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney District -- closed its gates indefinitely on March 14 of last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Downtown Disney District has been open in a limited capacity and Disney California Adventure is beginning a limited-capacity ticketed experience beginning March 18. It was announced on March 5 that Disneyland could open as early as April 1 as Orange County, where the park is located in Anaheim, lowered to the red tier of coronavirus precaution. Disneyland has been operating as a mass vaccination site since January. Disney World -- located in Orlando, Florida -- has been open since last July. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Disneyland set to reopen with limited capacity on April 30

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2021 at 11:10 am

LordRunar/iStockBy CARSON BLACKWELDER, ABC News



(ANAHEIM, Calif.) -- After a year of having been closed, either partially or entirely, Disneyland will reopen on April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Wednesday.



Chapek said the park will reopen with a limited capacity and will take guidance from California officials, saying, “We’ll be able to operate at a point to maintain a great guest experience.”



The state previously advised the park operate at 15% capacity of its fire code occupancy.



All of Disneyland -- including the main park, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney District -- closed its gates indefinitely on March 14 of last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since then, Downtown Disney District has been open in a limited capacity and Disney California Adventure is beginning a limited-capacity ticketed experience beginning March 18.



It was announced on March 5 that Disneyland could open as early as April 1 as Orange County, where the park is located in Anaheim, lowered to the red tier of coronavirus precaution.



Disneyland has been operating as a mass vaccination site since January.



Disney World -- located in Orlando, Florida -- has been open since last July.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back