Priyanka Chopra asserts her star power after critic claims she’s unqualified to announce Oscar nominees

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2021 at 10:00 am

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) -- Priyanka Chopra reminded a critic that she was qualified to announce the 93rd Oscars nominations, which she and husband Nick Jonas read off on Monday.

After the two wrapped the livestream and went home to enjoy a celebratory cheeseburger and pizza for a job well done, Australian entertainment reporter Peter Ford attempted to rain on their parade.

"No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees," he tweeted and shared a promotional photo of the married couple holding up an oversized Oscar statuette.

Apparently, Ford was unaware that Chopra was already a global Bollywood superstar and recording artist even before she stepped foot in Hollywood.

Chopra, 38, took his snide remark as an opportunity to flex her acting chops and responded Tuesday, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."

She enclosed a video of her scrolling through her lengthy IMDb page, which lists her 78 acting credits, 59 award wins and 39 nominations.

While fans commended Chopra's response, Ford doubled down on his initial belief that she and her husband were unqualified for the honor.

"Thank you. They are certainly more considerable than I realized and I accept your guidance. However this doesn’t change my opinion of your selection or that of your husband for this particular exercise," he responded.

The White Tiger actress nor her husband have yet to entertained his follow up.

John Cho and Issa Rae announced last year's Oscar nominees and, in 2019 Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani revealed the 91st Academy Awards nominees. Other recent announcers include Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis in 2018 and, in 2016, Guillermo del Toro and Ang Lee.

The 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

