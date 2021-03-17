Advertisement

3 dead in shooting at Georgia spa; suspect at large

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2021 at 9:51 pm

Cherokee Sheriff's OfficeBy IVAN PEREIRA and MATT FOSTER, ABC News



(ACWORTH, Ga.) -- At least three people were killed in shootings at a spa in Acworth, Georgia, on Tuesday, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.



When responding to the location, deputies found two people dead and three injured. The three injured were taken to to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where one later died, said Capt. Jay Baker, director of communications from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.



The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. local time.



There was no information on the ages or genders of the victims and whether they were employees or customers.



The suspect is still at large. Authorities shared photos of the suspect leaving the spa, identified as Young’s Asian Massage.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back