Temporary road closures coming to Kilgore

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2021 at 4:51 pm

KILGORE — The city of Kilgore is urging motorists to use caution when traveling through two temporary lane closures. The momentary shut downs were announced Tuesday, as a result of work on a new Chick-fil-A being built. The traffic transitions start Wednesday near the intersection of North Kilgore Street and Highway 42. Officials say the outside lane of eastbound North Kilgore Street could be closed through Friday. The outside southbound lane of Highway 42 will need to remain shutdown longer because of additional construction undertakings.

