March 17, 2021

California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, large fire

March 16, 2021 at 9:51 pm
By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(ONTARIO, Calif.) -- A "large amount" of fireworks at a house has sparked a "large structure fire" and a reported explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city and fire department.

"Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time," city officials tweeted. "Please stay clear of the area."

Ontario is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

