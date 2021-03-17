Advertisement

Jail to resume inmate visitations in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2021 at 4:06 pm

RUSK — Last year, in-person visits at the Cherokee County Jail were halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the jail announced inmate visitation will resume. According to our news partner KETK, guidelines include wearing a mask, temperature checks, social distancing in the lobby and disinfecting visitation areas after each visit. The jail will allow a maximum of two visitors each week, per inmate, for periods of no more than 15 minutes. Visitors can speak to an inmate across a clear panel using a phone. Women in the jail will be allowed to have visitors from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Male inmates can have visitors from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

