Fatal pedestrian accident in Smith County

March 13, 2021 at 7:31 pm

SMITH COUNTY– DPS was on the scene of a fatal crash Friday night involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 155. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened on near County Road 1182 at 9:00 p.m. Sgt. Jean Dark says the investigation has not been completed at this time, but more information will released when it becomes available.

