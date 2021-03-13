Advertisement

2 women arrested with THC edible candies, firearms, methamphetamine

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2021 at 12:08 pm

HENDERSON — Rusk County authorities arrested two women Thursday for having more than 1,000 grams of THC edible candies. According to our news partner KETK, Angelique Propes, 21, and Alisabeth Currey, 22, were arrested after the Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on College St. and identified methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, along with 1,190 grams of the THC candies. The infused candies have a similar look to Sour Patch Kids.

The investigation continues and more people are expected to be charged. Officials also wanted to warn parents about these products that contain THC. “With spring break starting for school kids, we believe parents need to see how these edibles are packaged. The safety of our children is at risk,” said the sheriff’s office.

