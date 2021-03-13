Advertisement

Task force focusing on violent crime and drugs formed in Marshall

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2021 at 12:08 pm

MARSHALL — An east Texas community is rallying resources in an attempt to stop violent and drug crimes in Harrison County. On Friday, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Caruth, and District Attorney Reid McCain announced the alliance of forces. The move, in effect, brings the agencies together in a more proactive stance against violent crimes and drug crimes, which are often associated with violence. The media brief says the teams intend to form a task force environment enabling shared resources, streamline communication and a “common cause” and make the area safer.

Go Back