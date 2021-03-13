Advertisement

East Texan dies after fatal collision

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2021 at 12:08 pm

HARRISON COUNTY — We now know more details about an accident Thursday night that killed a Smith County man. DPS said Friday, Jody Anthony Bobeck, 55, of Whitehouse died after the 18-wheeler he was driving rolled into a ditch on I-20. Investigators say, Bobeck was in the left lane and started to cross over into the center median lane, they believe Bobeck tried to merge back into the left lane, but the vehicle jackknifed. The trailer rolled over to the right and stopped in the south ditch of IH-20. The truck went the other way and landed upright in the ditch. Bobeck, was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Longview. He later died there, and was transported to Stewarts Funeral Home in Tyler.

