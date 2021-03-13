Advertisement

East Texas man arrested after allegedly giving girl drug infused candy, the sexually assaults her

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2021 at 12:08 pm

HALLSVILLE — A Hallsville man has been charged with sex and drug crimes by the Harrison County Sheriff’s office. According to our news partner KETK, Kevin Fernandez is suspected of giving the girl gummy candy infused with THC, and alcohol then sexually assaulting her. THC is a compound found in cannabis. Fernandez is charged with sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say the investigation led them to believe that Fernandez provided THC gummies to the juvenile as well as alcohol. The girl has been moved to a juvenile center.

Go Back