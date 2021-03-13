AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Acting on his threat, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Austin and Travis County officials over their decision to continue requiring mask-wearing in public. Paxton had threatened a suit after the local officials decided Tuesday to exempt the city and county from Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifting of the state’s mask mandate Wednesday. In a 25-page petition filed Thursday in Austin, Paxton asks a state district judge to block Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and city-county Medical Director Mark Escott from enforcing their mask mandate. It’s unclear when or if the judge will act.

Texas AG sues Austin, Travis County to block mask mandate

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2021 at 6:26 am

