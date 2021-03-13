AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin and Travis County will continue to require masks to be worn in public for at least two more weeks. That’s after a judge put off a ruling on the state’s court challenge of that mandate until a March 26 hearing. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city and county Thursday, asking a judge to force the city and county to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that lifted the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. But state District Judge Lora Livingston denied Paxton’s request for a temporary restraining order and scheduled a hearing on the state request for a temporary injunction.

Judge allows Austin-area mask order to continue 2 more weeks

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2021 at 6:21 am

