Advertisement

Oklahoma prep game broadcaster denounced for using racial epithet

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 8:55 pm

By ESPN.com

OKLAHOMA CITY — An announcer for a livestream of an Oklahoma girls’ high school basketball game cursed and called one team by a racial epithet as the players kneeled during the national anthem.

The incident occurred Thursday before the Norman High School-Midwest City quarterfinal game in Sapulpa as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began to play. The broadcasters told listeners on the NFHS Network stream they would return after a break and then one, apparently not realizing the audio was live, used an expletive and the epithet as the Norman players kneeled.

“They’re kneeling? [Expletive] them,” one of the men said, video of which later went viral. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked … [Expletive] [epithet].”

The broadcaster who made the remarks later identified himself as Matt Rowan. In a statement in which he apologized, Rowan, who owns and operates the streaming service OSPN, said he is a diabetic and that his blood-sugar levels caused him to make the remarks.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking,” Rowan said in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets. “While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and NFHS Network each issued statements apologizing for the comments.

“While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships,” OSSAA director David Jackson said. “This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA.”

The NFHS Networks said in a statement that it was “sickened” and “outraged” by the comments, apologized and “immediately cut ties with the third-party production crew that was involved.”

“We also deeply apologize to the students, their families, and the entire community for having such ignorant and hurtful comments expressed during the broadcast,” the statement added.

Kneeling during the anthem during U.S. sporting events has become a familiar way for athletes to express themselves, often in protest of racial or social injustice. Norman High School Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the school district supports the students’ right to freely express themselves.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” Migliorino said. “We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Migliorino said the announcers were hired by the OSSAA and that the district would use another livestream service for the remainder of the state tournament.

State public schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also released a statement, saying the comments cannot be tolerated.

“The remarks made were sickening and vile,” Hofmeister said. “My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Go Back