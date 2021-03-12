Advertisement

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard ejected after shouting match with Maryland Terrapins bench

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 8:54 pm

By ESPN.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting into a shouting match with the Maryland bench in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday.

The fourth-ranked and top-seeded Wolverines advanced to the semifinals with a 79-66 victory and will take on No. 9 Ohio State or No. 21 Purdue in Saturday’s first semifinal game.

Michigan swung the game by ending the first half on a 16-2 run and starting the second half on an 11-4 spurt. But during a timeout with 10:44 to go, Howard walked toward midcourt and shouted toward the Maryland bench.

The referees called two technical fouls on Howard and another one on Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon, who was not ejected. Maryland took advantage by scoring five straight points to cut a 10-point deficit in half.

But the Wolverines answered with an 8-0 run to make it 65-52 with 7:22 left, and Maryland never seriously challenged again.

