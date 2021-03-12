Advertisement

Abandoned strip mall in downtown Tyler Thursday

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 4:56 pm

TYLER — Firefighters spent Thursday night battling a fire in downtown Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the Tyler Fire Department fought the flames at an abandoned strip mall on N. Spring Ave. and Broadway Ave. The large blaze was called in at 8:20 p.m. Tyler police were on the same as well, with the road closed for some time. There were no reported injuries in the fire that had 4 engine trucks respond. Investigators have not released a cause for the fire at this time.

