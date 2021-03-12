Advertisement

Longview man accused of raping intellectually disabled woman

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 4:11 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview man is facing charges in connection with raping an intellectually disabled woman. According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, Timothy Mussared, 60, was arrested Tuesday on a sexual assault charge. The warrant indicates Mussared was staying at a motel with three other people on March 2. One of the travelers came out of the shower and found Mussared allegedly raping the victim, who was saying, “Get off me.” Mussared denied any knowledge of the incident to police earlier this week. Detectives interviewed the victim and learned that another traveler threatened to break off their relationship with the victim if she did not have sex with Mussared. Mussard is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond, His first court date has not yet been set.

