Advertisement

Suspect in 2010 Rhode Island killing apprehended in Texas

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 3:49 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Rhode Island bar 10 years ago has been apprehended in Texas. The state attorney general’s office said Friday that 33-year-old Jason Lopes, formerly of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was arrested in Garland, Texas, this week. Lopes has been indicted by a grand jury on a murder charge in connection with the December 2010 stabbing of Zackary Marshall outside a Providence bar. City Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said in a statement that the arrest was made based on the discovery of new evidence in the case. No defense attorney for Lopes was listed in online court records.

Go Back