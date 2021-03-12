Advertisement

Kilgore teen accused of 2 incidents of sexual assault

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 2:13 pm

TYLER — A 17-year-old Kilgore teen was arrested earlier this month, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in February. According to our news partner KETK, Jaxson Downey was arrested March 3, and has since posted a $50,000 bond and has been released from the Smith County Jail. In an arrest warrant, the victim told police the alleged assaults occurred twice in February and she made an outcry after the second incident. In a police interview, Downey said he had been drinking but did not remember the alleged assaults. Downey later admitted remembering the second incident. His first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

