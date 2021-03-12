Advertisement

Mustang raffle to benefit ETCC nears

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 2:14 pm

TYLER — Time is running out to enter a major fund-raiser for the East Texas Crisis Center. The organization said Friday, the raffling off of a 1965 Mustang Coupe will take place at 4 p.m. March 20, at Traditions Restaurant in Tyler. The vintage burgundy Mustang sweepstakes is raising proceeds for services provided to survivors of violent crime. The East Texas Crisis Center serves Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt, Wood and Rains Counties. Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by clicking here.

Go Back