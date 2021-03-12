Advertisement

How beauty and fashion brands are celebrating women all month long

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 12:57 pm

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- March is Women's History Month, and while many companies aim to celebrate women 365 days a year, this month always feels extra special.



A wide variety of fashion and beauty brands have worked on everything from extraordinary campaigns to lending charitable donations toward worthy causes that honor and celebrate women of the past, present and future.



Nike debuted its "We Play Real" film campaign putting a spotlight on incredible Black women while beauty brands such as Billie that challenged societal ideals of how woman are perceived in its inclusive campaign, "Think of a Woman."



Below, GMA has compiled a number of fashion and beauty labels that are celebrating women this month and beyond:



Nike



Nike's latest "We Play Real" film continues to recognize Black women and their contributions to society.



"Black women are rarely recognized for the hard work they put in," the brand wrote in a caption. "It's not just magic, they are the real thing."



Narrated by actress and playwright Dominique Fishback, top tier athletes such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Caster Semenya and several others are featured.



Billie



The body care brand continues to empower women with it's "Think of a Woman" campaign. "The video celebrates and showcases the underrepresented who may not immediately come to mind, helping the viewer uncover the biases we all have unconsciously developed from years of societal programming," the brand said in a statement.

Shea Moisture

The hair and skin care company recently creating an Emerging Visionary Grant which is a program to support Black women creatives who are using art to make change within their communities. In partnership with cultural education platform Good Mirrors, ten individuals will receive grants of $5,000 each totaling a donation of $50,000.



Puma



Puma released a purple-inspired footwear and apparel collection as the color signifies justice and dignity and is one of the hues used to symbolize Internation Women's Day.



The IWD collection comes shortly after the brand launched "She Moves Us" which is an initiative that brought together Puma's top ambassadors such as Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne and Lauren London to celebrate woman who have moved culture and sports forward.



Target



This month, Target has rolled out a new "Woman Owned" icon to make it easier for shoppers to support women-owned brands.



Castefity



Casetify has created an inspiring "Her Impact Matters" collection of phone cases with sayings such as "misogyny bores me" and "women's rights are human rights."



Each design is by a female aritst and $5 will be donated for every case sold to Equality Now.



Adidas



Adidas kicked off Women's History Month by launching its "Watch Us Move" global campaign created to accelerate the brand's commitment to creating an inclusive space for women. The initiative features a series of products and workouts that focus on inclusivity in sports.



This series features body positive yoga expert Jessamyn Stanley, Paralympic medalist and motivational speaker Denise Schindler and several other powerful women.



It Cosmetics



The mega-beauty brand revealed its "Go For IT" campaign which was created to inspire and encourage its community to spread messages and actions of confidence and support.



Additionally, in partnership with global nonprofit Kiva, IT Cosmetics has invited shoppers to loan as little as $25 to women business owners on International Women's Day. For each donation made, the cosmetics companied matched (up to $100,000 U.S. dollars) with a pledge to provide $2 million by 2030 to support women-led businesses.



Old Navy



Old Navy partnered with artist Jade Purple Brown to create shirts that celebrate "sisters, besties, girl groups, lady communes" as captioned in a photo of the empowering tops.



"Together, we're imagining a more inclusive future through art," the caption continued.



BH Cosmetics



BH Cosmetics partnered up with Step Up Women's Network to create an empowering Give Back Step Up eyeshadow palette. The brand has also pledged to donate 100% of net proceeds to helping teenage girls in underserved communities to fullfill their potential.



