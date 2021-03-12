Advertisement

2nd manhunt this week in Smith County

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 1:18 pm

LINDALE — Smith County deputies are searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous.” According to our news partner KETK, Samuel Salas, 34, is accused of shooting a woman outside of Lindale Friday morning. The shooting occurred on CR 498, just east of Lindale off FM 16. Salas is charged with the shooting the woman and fleeing the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition. This marks the second large manhunt this week in Smith County. Bryan Mayfield has still not been arrested. Mayfield was believed to have been barricaded inside a Tyler home, before his escape.

