Advertisement

2021 Women In Tyler luncheon set for Thursday

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 12:55 pm

TYLER — Honorees announced in January of 2020 will soon be celebrated at the Women in Tyler luncheon. On Friday, the organization invited the community to commemorate “Women Who Turned the Tables” next week. Last years affair was canceled due to the pandemic. But the 2021 soiree will take place next Thursday at The Tyler Rose Garden at 11 a.m. The luncheon has been modified to observe all social distancing guidelines. Women in Tyler began over two decades ago as a way to celebrate Women’s History Month, and through the years has continued to praise pioneers in their fields, organizations, and in the arts, to name a few. Learn more here.

Go Back