AISD employees prepares to receive immunizations

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 12:36 pm

ATHENS — CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic – Athens will be giving out COVID-19 vaccinations to Athens ISD educators and support staff that wish to receive the shot on Saturday. CHRISTUS announced the partnership with AISD Friday and said, Health caregivers will give the immunizations on-site at their CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located on HWY 19 S, on March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Athens ISD is scheduled to observe spring break begining Monday and is not expected to return to class until March 22.

