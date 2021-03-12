Advertisement

Man arrested with 4 rifles, large amounts of meth cocaine & ecstasy

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 12:14 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted an operation a mission Thursday night that resulted in the arrest of Isaac Capetillo. Capetillo, 29, of Tyler is also known as “Grizzly” and was wanted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Authorities say Capetillo was actively avoiding law enforcement. Capetillo was arrested after leaving a Tyler hotel. Reports indicate large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and ecstasy, a large sum of cash, and four assault-style rifles found in his car and hotel room. Capetillo is in the Smith County Jail with bond set at $1.95 million, and faces numerous charges.

