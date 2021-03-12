Advertisement

Go behind the scenes of ‘WandaVision’ with Marvel Studios new documentary series ‘Assembled’

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- Like it did for The Mandalorian with its documentary series Disney: Gallery, Disney+ is giving fans a peek behind the curtain of its latest hit, WandaVision with Marvel Studios: Assembled.

The series goes behind the scenes of the series, showing how producers pulled it off and just how deep they went into recreating classic sitcoms that framed it. It also features interviews with stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parrish, Kathryn Hahn and others, and shows the special effects that it took to bring the MCU's first live-action TV show to life.

A trailer is now available; the show is now streaming on Disney+.

It's likely that the second Marvel Studios TV show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- which debuts next Friday -- will likely get the Assembled treatment after its run is done.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

