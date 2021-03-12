(NEW YORK) -- March Madness is returning after the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled last year due to COVID-19. But the tournament will look a lot different this year given the ongoing pandemic. ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Friday to break down what changes and new protocols fans can expect to see:

Advertisement

March Madness returns with extraordinary precautions

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 10:05 am

cmannphoto/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- March Madness is returning after the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled last year due to COVID-19.



But the tournament will look a lot different this year given the ongoing pandemic.



ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America Friday to break down what changes and new protocols fans can expect to see:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back