Seth Rogen’s weed company’s website crashes due to “high” demand

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2021 at 8:00 am

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- Seth Rogen's cannabis company, Houseplant, ran into a little trouble on its launch day, but fortunately, it was the good kind.

Rogen debuted the company's website on Thursday, and it promptly crashed around 10 AM PT due to "high" volume.

Seth tweeted, "Due to insane traffic we took the Houseplant site down temporarily while I learn to write code. I’m very sorry if you’ve been waiting. There's still a lot of products available! I will let you know as soon as it’s up again."

Luckily, Seth was able to fix the site and tweeted when it was up and running again, though he's warning customers there's still a waiting room to deal with the high traffic.

Later in the day, he thanked fans, saying it was "legit thrilling" to see people "enjoying our tins of weed."

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

