North Carolina A&T pulls out of MEAC tournament after positive COVID-19 test

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 8:59 pm

By JEFF BORZELLO

Top-seeded North Carolina A&T withdrew from the MEAC tournament on Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The Aggies won the Southern Division’s regular-season title after going 7-1 in conference play.

“Obviously we are tremendously disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans for North Carolina A&T State,” MEAC commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “They worked extremely hard to get where they are and to have to end [the season] this way is extremely unfortunate. But that’s the world we live in today and hopefully, we will have no other positives moving forward for the basketball tournament.”

A&T was scheduled to play the winner of Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central on Friday; the winner of that quarterfinal matchup will now advance to the title game on Saturday. Coppin State is the 1-seed on the other side of the bracket after winning the North Division.

A&T is the second team to withdraw from a conference tournament on Thursday; Duke dropped out of the ACC tournament on Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test.

