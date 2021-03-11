Advertisement

St. Louis Blues sign goalie Jordan Binnington to six-year, $36 million extension

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 8:58 pm

By GREG WYSHYNSKI

Jordan Binnington bet on himself and won a lucrative new contract with the St. Louis Blues.

The 27-year-old goalie agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $36 million on Thursday. His average annual contract value of $6 million is a jump up from his current AAV of $4.4 million.

His cap hit and contract term equals that of Jacob Markstrom, who signed with the Calgary Flames last season as the most coveted free-agent goalie.

Additional terms include trade protection throughout the contract and a full no-trade clause for the first three years.

Binnington, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is currently in his third season with the Blues and has posted a 63-24-11 record, a 2.38 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and eight shutouts across 102 regular-season games. This season, he’s 9-6-3 in 19 starts for St. Louis, with a .908 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native was a rookie sensation in 2018-19, helping to lead the Blues from last place in their conference to their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. He went 24-5-1 in the regular season and won Game 7 of the Final on the road in Boston.

It was after that Cup run that Binnington signed a two-year, $8.8 million bridge deal with the Blues. The team wanted to be sure that Binnington was a long-term solution in goal and not just a one-season wonder. Binnington wanted to prove himself worthy of a long-term commitment.

The bridge led to a six-year contract extension between the goalie and his team, running through 2026-27.

