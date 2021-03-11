Advertisement

Asian American man dies following assault, robbery in Oakland

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 8:13 pm

By HALEY YAMADA, ABC News



(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- In what's become a string of recent attacks on Asian Americans, a 75-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Oakland, California, just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, authorities said.



Police announced Thursday the victim of the attack had died at a local hospital.



A suspect, identified as Teaunte Bailey, was arrested and taken into custody, according to the Oakland Police Department.



"I'm at a loss for words," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a statement. "Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault. I am thankful that our officers were able to quickly respond and arrest Mr. Bailey. The Oakland Police Department will relentlessly pursue those that violate the most vulnerable members in our community."



The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Bailey on Thursday.



Police said Bailey had "a history of victimizing elderly Asian people."



In a statement released before the man's death, Armstrong said, "I am saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders of our community. The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community. My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice."



According to police, the victim was walking down the street when he was approached, pushed to the ground and robbed.



Although the motive for the attack is still under investigation, similar recent attacks have reportedly been fueled in part by racism pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.



There were nearly 3,000 hate incidents toward Asian Americans in 2020 alone, according to data from the Stop AAPI Hate coalition.



ABC News' Mark Osborne and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.



