Advertisement

Rangerettes to take Revels stage over next two weekends

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 4:22 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangerettes present Rangerette Revels starting Thursday. According to a media release from the dance troupe, this marks the start of a two-weekend run, adapting its traditional schedule and ticket sales due to COVID-19 protocols.. Show dates are scheduled for Thursday through Sunday this weekend, with repeat performances March 18-20. Start times are nightly at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Sunday the 14th, and Saturday the 20th at 1 p.m. “This Stage, Our Story,” will highlight multiple dance genres, including the Rangerettes signature high kick production for the finale.

Go Back