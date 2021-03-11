Advertisement

Restored scene in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ leads to ‘Flash’ role for actress Kiersey Clemons

Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) -- Like the Flash did in the comics, the Scarlet Speedster has just changed the future -- for actress Kiersey Clemons. And it's all because of Zack Snyder's restored version of Justice League

When Joss Whedon took over directing Justice League back in 2017, following studio meddling and a family tragedy that caused Snyder to drop out of the project, much of his footage was left on the editing room floor. One of these scenes centered on Ezra Miller's Barry Allen/the Flash, and a beautiful young woman he saved called Iris West, played by Clemons.

However, that deleted scene has been restored in Zack Snyder's new version -- and as a result, so has Clemons' future in the DC cinematic universe: The Hollywood Reporter notes Clemons will now reprise the role in the upcoming Flash standalone movie.

Fans' negative reaction to Whedon's version of Justice League -- and its poor box office performance -- led to the viral campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Warner Bros. eventually agreed to invest millions into bringing Snyder's original vision to life. Dubbed Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour, two-minute-long opus debuts on HBO Max on March 18.

It reboot series director Andy Muschietti will bring Flash to the big screen November 4, 2022.

By Stephen Iervolino

