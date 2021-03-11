Advertisement

Tyler Legacy educator dies after complications with pneumonia

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 4:03 pm

TYLER — Tyler Legacy High School announced the death of an educator Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, Tim Johnson died Tuesday. Principal Dan Crawford spoke with Johnson’s wife, Felicia, before sharing the news, “She wanted me to thank the coaches, teachers, students, athletes and parents who accepted Tim into our school, as this was his first year with us.” Johnson was a science teacher and a football and basketball coach. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and experienced other complications. His wife said his death was not related to COVID-19.

