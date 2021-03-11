Advertisement

State Comptroller releases city sales and use tax numbers for March

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 4:06 pm

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday, $762 million will be sent out to different entities as a result of local sales tax allocations for March. Overall, this is a half percent less for the state than in March of 2020. The city of Tyler will receive $3.6 million, while Longview will be allotted $2.5 million dollars. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly. To learn about other cities in Texas, click here, and scroll down, enter a city of interest and the press the reset button.

