Advertisement

Hit the Bricks this Saturday in downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 1:30 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is welcoming attendees to Hit the Bricks this weekend. On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler hosts the event. The Junk Hippy flea market will be on the square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various vendors will offer handmade goods, and vintage finds. Admission is free. Gallery Main Street’s new display, Caldwell Arts Academy Exhibit will welcome the works of young artists. This exhibit features the works of artists in pre-school through middle school and will be displayed in two parts. Part one is available to view until March 30. Part two of the Caldwell exhibit will be available to view from April 1 to May 5. Visit the exhibit in person at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower Atrium or online. All art is available for purchase. Gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Read more here.

Go Back