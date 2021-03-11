Advertisement

Excess water usage being addressed in Marshall

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 12:41 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall is addressing excess water usage following winter storms the week of February 15. On Thursday, the city said many properties located inside the city registered consumption above their usual average. The water billing department noted over 100 accounts that have used thousands of gallons above their normal rate. Those who have usage of ten thousand gallons or more over above normal amounts, are encouraged to stop by the water bill department for a possible adjustment.

