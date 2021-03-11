Advertisement

Cooking up success at HISD

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 12:45 pm

HENDERSON — A new commercial kitchen is bringing future opportunities to many culinary high school students at Henderson High School. HISD Culinary Arts Teacher Kristal McNew told our news partner KETK, how the changes have “spiced up” their department with the hands-on experience. “It’s definitely improved the program. The students are able to get their industry-based training in here that’s needed for, you know, future opportunities out in the real world.“ The new workspace is a result of the “High Demand Job Training” grant from the Henderson Economic Development Corporation. The new cookhouse includes convection ovens, multiple gas stoves, industry-grade refrigerators, and new prep tables.

