Catholic church to move forward in Tyler following lifting of mask mandate

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 1:30 pm

TYLER — A local Catholic church is opening to 100% capacity starting this weekend. In a prepared state, Bishop Strickland, of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler said, “Many have already returned to Mass, and I encourage everyone to do so now, aware of the centrality of the Mass to our lives as Catholics and the obligation attached to it.” He added that one does not have an obligation to attend Mass if they are sick or in a high-risk category for COVID-19. Bishop Strickland said that there is no requirement to wear masks and that the decision is up to the individual. I ask and expect all clergy and faithful to continue to take measures to keep everyone safe. Read more here.

