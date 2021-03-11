Advertisement

Susan Sarandon says she will only date “someone who’s been vaccinated for COVID”

Mark Makela/Getty Images)(LOS ANGELES) -- Susan Sarandon is on the hunt for a new squeeze and dropped a major bomb on Wednesday. She doesn't care if she dates a man or a woman -- all she wants is someone who's been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Appearing on the Divorced Not Dead podcast, the 74-year-old affirmed that she is only attracted to people who have built up an immunity to the contagious virus.

"[I will only date] someone who's been vaccinated for COVID," said Sarandon. "I don't care if it's a man or a woman," adding she doesn't care about "age" or "color," either.

"Those things are just details," the Academy Award-winner expressed. "But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome."

Another stipulation Sarandon gave is that she doesn't want to date someone who wants to start a family -- as she is the mom of two sons and one daughter.

Most of all, the Dead Man Walking star wants to enjoy life with someone who "is passionate about what they do."

"They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful," she attested, but attested she will only be attracted so someone who "owns themselves and isn't gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, 'Oh my God, I love you.'"

"I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone," she closed with a laugh. "It certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that that those days are over."

Sarandon was last linked to director Jonathan Bricklin, of whom she broke up with in 2015.

She shares daughter Eva, 35, with ex Franco Amurri and sons Jack Henry, 31, and Miles, 28, with ex Tim Robbins.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

