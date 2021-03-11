Warren Buffett’s net worth reaches $100 billion

Buffett's wealth is largely tied to Berkshire Hathaway stock, which closed at an all-time high on Wednesday.
Buffett's wealth is largely tied to Berkshire Hathaway stock, which closed at an all-time high on Wednesday.
He joins just five other people in the world whose wealth tops $100 billion: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg.
The wealth of the ultra-elite is more closely linked to the stock market, which has soared to new heights during the pandemic.
Buffett's entry into the $100 billion club also comes as the pandemic has put income inequality at the fore of heated debates on Capitol Hill, and a handful of Democratic lawmakers are renewing their push for a tax on the "ultra rich."