Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage By CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Investing legend Warren Buffett has officially joined the exclusive $100 billion club. The net worth of Buffett, 90, reached $100 billion as of Wednesday, according to data from Bloomberg's Billionaires Index . Buffett's wealth is largely tied to Berkshire Hathaway stock, which closed at an all-time high on Wednesday. He joins just five other people in the world whose wealth tops $100 billion: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg. The wealth of the ultra-elite is more closely linked to the stock market, which has soared to new heights during the pandemic. Buffett's entry into the $100 billion club also comes as the pandemic has put income inequality at the fore of heated debates on Capitol Hill, and a handful of Democratic lawmakers are renewing their push for a tax on the "ultra rich." Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Warren Buffett’s net worth reaches $100 billion

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 9:45 am

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImageBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Investing legend Warren Buffett has officially joined the exclusive $100 billion club.



The net worth of Buffett, 90, reached $100 billion as of Wednesday, according to data from Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.



Buffett's wealth is largely tied to Berkshire Hathaway stock, which closed at an all-time high on Wednesday.



He joins just five other people in the world whose wealth tops $100 billion: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg.



The wealth of the ultra-elite is more closely linked to the stock market, which has soared to new heights during the pandemic.



Buffett's entry into the $100 billion club also comes as the pandemic has put income inequality at the fore of heated debates on Capitol Hill, and a handful of Democratic lawmakers are renewing their push for a tax on the "ultra rich."



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back