TYLER — Dozens of law officers in Smith County converged Wednesday afternoon on a house where they believed a man who was running from officers was located. According to our news partner KETK, law enforcement officers spent several hours trying to make contact. They eventually entered the home after getting no response. Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian said the man was not in the residence on Highway 271, at County Road 332, when police got inside. The suspect has been identified as Bryan Mayfield. He’s been arrested 18 times by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. He was also detained several times in Gregg County. Mayfield is considered armed and dangerous. Contact police with any information.

Man thought to be barricaded in Tyler house still on the run

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2021 at 10:40 am

